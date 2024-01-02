Previous
gluten-free mince pies by anniesue
Photo 1051

gluten-free mince pies

pastry was tricky to work with - which is why there are only 7 - gave a crispy result (cooked for intolerant sister)
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I looove mince pies - I bet these taste great!
January 2nd, 2024  
Peter ace
They look very tasty Annie-Sue well done:)
January 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
I am sure they are very tasty.
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise