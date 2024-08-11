Previous
Welcome Home by anniesue
Photo 1183

Welcome Home

a very heavy felted and embroidered doormat made by one of the tutors at Artybird, which has a "whole school" exhibition in the two big galleries at Farfield Mill
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise