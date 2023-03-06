Sign up
Photo 561
it's a frog - on a stick
obvs!
but it's holding a teddy
-
I've practically got a whole rainbow today - willy nilly!
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
4846
photos
53
followers
14
following
153% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021/2022 Covid-19
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
6th March 2023 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
tour guide
Peter
ace
Not something you see out of your window very often I suspect Annie-Sue:)
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol
March 6th, 2023
