87 / 365
the luck of the English
was moving papers on my desk (for an unknown reason) and Diedre's green envelope poked out. Huzzah!
Here she is posing with the may I cut this morning on the way to work.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
blossom
,
dragon
,
may
,
proper
,
may day
,
hawthorn
,
yoftd
,
diedre
