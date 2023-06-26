Previous
is a medal still a medal by anniesue
Photo 580

is a medal still a medal

if it is out of date?
-
colleague received a gift - but the message is slightly ambiguous!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
Dubious
June 26th, 2023  
