Previous
Photo 586
bright boards
with one of those little series on unexpected waves with no obvious source. Worked at the Jetty today.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021/2022 Covid-19
DSC-WX350
18th August 2023 10:45am
lake
canoe
paddleboards
Peter
ace
There we go small world Annie-Sue, well captured :)
August 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I've got one of those! (Board not waves!)
August 18th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
if you could catch a wave, you could keep it!!
August 18th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
it happens with a certain degree of frequency on 365 :-)
August 18th, 2023
