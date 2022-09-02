Previous
Next
luggage raft by anniesue
Photo 654

luggage raft

I thought these canoeists were pulling baggage - until the cargo started talking!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh that's so funny!!!
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise