Previous
peeved by anniesue
Photo 735

peeved

I put this spider out this morning, I came back to find him pawing at the windowsill trying to dig himself back in
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen E
Aw! I heard that some spiders are meant to be indoors, and we're not doing them any favors putting them out. On the other hand, I am terrified of spiders. This 365 Project helped me to lesson my fear, but it's still there. I do let the wispy house spiders be in the home (and some get eaten by my cat). This one looks a little scary though. This shot looks cool enhanced by your "illustration mode." Nice composition too
July 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Careful, it will become a Lodger !!
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise