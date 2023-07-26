Sign up
Previous
Photo 735
peeved
I put this spider out this morning, I came back to find him pawing at the windowsill trying to dig himself back in
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5167
photos
51
followers
17
following
201% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
26th July 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
Ellen E
Aw! I heard that some spiders are meant to be indoors, and we're not doing them any favors putting them out. On the other hand, I am terrified of spiders. This 365 Project helped me to lesson my fear, but it's still there. I do let the wispy house spiders be in the home (and some get eaten by my cat). This one looks a little scary though. This shot looks cool enhanced by your "illustration mode." Nice composition too
July 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Careful, it will become a Lodger !!
July 26th, 2023
