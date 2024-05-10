Sign up
Previous
260 / 365
aurora
more colour with hand-held compact than could be seen by my eye. Most shots very grainy.
Other people locally got much better pictures on their phones.
It was a 360 degree aurora with a "corona" - people talking very knowledgably - the aurora seemed to come out from a central point above, with a circular 'crown' effect.
Also a bow effect seen ie bow-tie
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Tags
england
,
aurora
