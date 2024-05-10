Previous
aurora by anniesue
aurora

more colour with hand-held compact than could be seen by my eye. Most shots very grainy.

Other people locally got much better pictures on their phones.

It was a 360 degree aurora with a "corona" - people talking very knowledgably - the aurora seemed to come out from a central point above, with a circular 'crown' effect.

Also a bow effect seen ie bow-tie
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Annie-Sue

