Previous
laid hedge on right by anniesue
257 / 365

laid hedge on right

preparations to lay on left - you can see they've stated cutting away, so that they can get into the bottom of the hedge to start.

the hedge on the right is laid either Westmorland or Lancashire style - next pic will be the length done by a competitor using Yourkshire style
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise