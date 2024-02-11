Sign up
Previous
257 / 365
laid hedge on right
preparations to lay on left - you can see they've stated cutting away, so that they can get into the bottom of the hedge to start.
the hedge on the right is laid either Westmorland or Lancashire style - next pic will be the length done by a competitor using Yourkshire style
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Rat!
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
11th February 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
path
,
hedge
,
hedgelaying
