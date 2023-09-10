Previous
watched the elite races by anniesue
Photo 750

watched the elite races

and cheered the winner coming in at just under 1 hour - then borrowed full wet-weather kit to cycle home in. We were expecting thunder storms today - just not then!
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
205% complete

