Photo 756
what a wall!
and this wasn't even what I'd come for!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5290
photos
50
followers
17
following
207% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
1st October 2023 12:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
wall
Babs
ace
I do love a drystone wall and this one is gorgeous.
October 1st, 2023
