Photo 759
Garachico
once an important port, it was essentially destroyed by an eruption in 1706. Lava reached and filled, the harbour - which is now a playground of natural pools.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
sea
rocks
lava
garachico
