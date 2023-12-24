Previous
My clock goes for it a bit early by anniesue
Photo 786

My clock goes for it a bit early

Happy Christmas to all my Antipodean friends! I'll name you later :-)
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
And a merry one to you too Justina!
December 24th, 2023  
