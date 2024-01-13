Previous
[too much] singing by anniesue
Photo 795

[too much] singing

I know singing is a major part of wassailing - but I like the dancing bit more. It's moot whether eg Somerset Wassail does dancing, but because Crook Morris has brought it up here to the damson orchards, dancing there will be.
13th January 2024

Annie-Sue

