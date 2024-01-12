Sign up
Previous
Photo 794
a friend gave me her button box
in it was this. I see a woman dancing - there is a stag either side. I have Literally No Idea if this is what is shown!!!
Photographed in artificial light.
Might try tomorrow in daylight with better camera.
Can do nothing about actual eyesight!!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
5486
photos
52
followers
19
following
217% complete
View this month »
Tags
button
,
cryptic motif
