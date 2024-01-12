Previous
a friend gave me her button box by anniesue
Photo 794

a friend gave me her button box

in it was this. I see a woman dancing - there is a stag either side. I have Literally No Idea if this is what is shown!!!
Photographed in artificial light.
Might try tomorrow in daylight with better camera.
Can do nothing about actual eyesight!!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise