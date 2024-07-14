Previous
all different petticoats by anniesue
Photo 860

all different petticoats

these are some of the ladies from Perree Bane, a Manx dance side.

I had noticed in previous years the different number and depth of tucks on their skirts.

In phone photo terms, I was surprised when this uploaded that it said 8.8MB - there is nothing about the quality of this photo that would seem to warrant it being that size.

Hmm, there is a possibility that this was taken at 50mpx, but I did consider, while taking such photos, that if the yellow ring was "taking" rather than "recording", then they might not come out well at all.
Annie-Sue

