However, by anniesue
However,

now I've said 'royal', I've begun to doubt myself.

On this chart, I'd plump for "blue".

I think.
31st July 2024

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
not sure lapis lazuli is the correct shade !
July 31st, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond oooh, no!
July 31st, 2024  
