Sandside reflections

occasionally when I see the MFPIAC prompt I think "Yes!" - which mostly turns out to be 'no'. But I've just got on with this one straight away, for, as Kathryn says, there are plenty of reflections tagged - and some of them may be mine! I had one in mind, which I couldn't find at first, and then remembered one in this series, which sticks with me, as it exemplifies exactly how much I have no idea how reflections work.