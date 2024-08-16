Sign up
Photo 1068
another bugbear
people who don't pick up dog poo
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
dog
,
owner
,
deliberate
,
curse-4
Lana Hill
So frustrating.
August 27th, 2024
narayani
ace
I hate that too. Never guilty!
August 27th, 2024
