26 / 365
it's quite a small dragon
considered those books which are too big for any of my shelves with a view to getting rid of them. This was in a book of Venetian paintings which was an ex-library copy. It cost 1 Guinea new!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
book
,
broken
,
princess
,
art
,
tower
,
dragon
,
bellini
,
st george
,
lance
Corinne C
ace
It looks like a nice book! The dragon does not look very fierce
February 25th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
most books are nice - but I've really got to make inroads into the space they take up! And I too thought that St George was getting an easy deal here!
February 25th, 2024
narayani
ace
Such a tiny dragon!
February 25th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
it's clearly not a fair fight!
February 25th, 2024
