it's quite a small dragon by anniesue
26 / 365

it's quite a small dragon

considered those books which are too big for any of my shelves with a view to getting rid of them. This was in a book of Venetian paintings which was an ex-library copy. It cost 1 Guinea new!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Corinne C ace
It looks like a nice book! The dragon does not look very fierce
February 25th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec most books are nice - but I've really got to make inroads into the space they take up! And I too thought that St George was getting an easy deal here!
February 25th, 2024  
narayani ace
Such a tiny dragon!
February 25th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani it's clearly not a fair fight!
February 25th, 2024  
