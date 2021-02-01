Previous
Next
parallel project by anniesue
Photo 386

parallel project

(unintended pun)
I'm going to do a theme of my own this year, as I did last. This year in a wide sense, it's going to be the 28-letter alphabet. Then today I narrowed it to street names - the more local the better. This is Ashes Lane.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise