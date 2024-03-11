Previous
bonus dragon by anniesue
bonus dragon

somebody put a picture of an orchid dragon on - so I set my radar. The first orchid I saw wasn't the right sort - but on visiting my friend today, had she not just been given the right sort of orchid for Mothering Sunday?!
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Beverley ace
Brilliant! Lovely colour
March 11th, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in wonderful detail and colours Annie-Sue:)
March 11th, 2024  
narayani ace
Never knew there was a dragon orchid…
March 11th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani there is now! ;-D
March 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Very considerate children of your friend
March 11th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond apparently (with no cause that I can remember) I had told her about this previously - perhaps she "sublimmed" her son into this purchase!!!
March 11th, 2024  
