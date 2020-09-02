Sign up
274 / 365
thin bottoms
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2919
photos
58
followers
27
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Rooster [and now etc, particularly birds]
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd September 2020 11:49am
Tags
garden
,
seat
,
missing
,
slats
,
elaborate
JackieR
ace
Excellent title, true benchmark if your wit.
September 2nd, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
too kind! :-)
September 2nd, 2020
