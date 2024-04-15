Previous
Aha! by anniesue
clicking through the day's haul, and there are many which are nice enough, but this is the first one that has made me go ...

Also, I had no idea how / if this would come out - shooting into the sun and probably using my hand as a lens hood. I've got some flare - but I can live with that! :-)

This is an acer - new fresh leaves - washed (multiple times) by the rain ;-)
15th April 2024

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
