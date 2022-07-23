Sign up
360 / 365
lily
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
4415
photos
54
followers
14
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
23rd July 2022 5:01pm
Tags
orange
,
lily
,
raindrops
JackieR
ace
Tiger Lily?
July 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up.
July 24th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I shall check my "Eye Spy of Lilies" book.
- Q1 "Is it stripey?"
- A. "No."
- Determination. "It is NOT a tiger lily."
- Caveat: but it could be ...
July 24th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
thanks! :-)
July 24th, 2022
