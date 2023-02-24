Sign up
Photo 394
coot
this is my quick snap from St James's Park, London last week
@ellene
- it's looking less black than I expected
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
24th February 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
coot
