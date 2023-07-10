Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
new lily
a stargazer, I think
-
torrential rain just before I reached the car - took refuge in a bus shelter. I didn't take my overtrousers to work, saying to myself: it doesn't matter if I get wet on the way home. Anyway, it does.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in lovely detail and colours Annie-Sue:)
July 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Getting wet is never nice when in clothing!! Nice lily though
July 10th, 2023
