Photo 440
a little neglect goes a long way
while the seedlings I transplanted have not yet flowered, the ones left in the seed tray have!
I wonder which this one is ...
10th August 2023
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
poppy
seed tray
JackieR
Gorgeous vibrant colour
August 10th, 2023
