a little neglect goes a long way by anniesue
a little neglect goes a long way

while the seedlings I transplanted have not yet flowered, the ones left in the seed tray have!

-

I wonder which this one is ...
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
Gorgeous vibrant colour
August 10th, 2023  
