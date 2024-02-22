Previous
back to work next week by anniesue
Photo 483

back to work next week

went in with my paperwork and to get my uniform.

I see that someone has introduced the swans to fresh food - and also that the swans are turning their back on a healthy diet!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise