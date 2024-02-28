Sign up
Previous
Photo 487
unique swan
his beak and the water merge - I had to zoom in to see what was going on!
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
3
2
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5660
photos
57
followers
23
following
133% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
28th February 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
lake
,
swan
,
flap
,
optical illusion
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
February 28th, 2024
Peter
ace
Stunning timing feather detail and capture Annie-Sue, Fav:)
February 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great timing
February 28th, 2024
