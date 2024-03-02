Previous
Sorry, St David by anniesue
Photo 489

Sorry, St David

I forgot to take a picture of a daffodil yesterday, and today, if truth be told, until I visited a friend on the way back from work - and she had two for me!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful flower!
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise