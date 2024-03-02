Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
Sorry, St David
I forgot to take a picture of a daffodil yesterday, and today, if truth be told, until I visited a friend on the way back from work - and she had two for me!
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5675
photos
57
followers
23
following
133% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
2nd March 2024 3:14pm
Tags
daffodil
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful flower!
March 2nd, 2024
