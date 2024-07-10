Previous
seconds apart by anniesue
Photo 544

seconds apart

I think I changed from Auto to Macro (which is interesting if the second one IS Macro, because it's not in focus)

Size dropped from 2.89MB to 665Kb

and the colour changed (smaller shot is more accurate colour)

It's a learning process
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise