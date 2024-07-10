Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 544
seconds apart
I think I changed from Auto to Macro (which is interesting if the second one IS Macro, because it's not in focus)
Size dropped from 2.89MB to 665Kb
and the colour changed (smaller shot is more accurate colour)
It's a learning process
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6032
photos
59
followers
21
following
149% complete
View this month »
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Latest from all albums
1164
542
858
1165
543
131
544
1166
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
delphinium
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close