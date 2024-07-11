Sign up
Photo 545
Was supposed to be doing macro flower shots
but it absolutely heaved it down so this was the closest I got
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6034
photos
59
followers
21
following
149% complete
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
858
1165
543
131
544
1166
132
545
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
11th July 2024 5:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rain
,
holehird
,
astilbes
Lesley
ace
Ooh lovely tones
July 11th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
ta :-)
@tinley23
there is such a variety - they look great en masse!
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is so pretty
July 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely whirl of gorgeous colours
July 11th, 2024
