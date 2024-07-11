Previous
Was supposed to be doing macro flower shots by anniesue
Was supposed to be doing macro flower shots

but it absolutely heaved it down so this was the closest I got
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Lesley
Ooh lovely tones
July 11th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
ta :-) @tinley23 there is such a variety - they look great en masse!
July 11th, 2024  
Corinne C
This is so pretty
July 11th, 2024  
Beverley
Lovely whirl of gorgeous colours
July 11th, 2024  
