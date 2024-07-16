Sign up
Previous
Photo 548
I wish it would say
I think I took this in Portrait mode, to throw out the background, but "Properties" doesn't confirm or deny.
Still, I'm happy with it, because even though it's only 1.7MB, when I zoom in, it seems to retain quite a bit of detail :-)
PS this is a "sudden" delphinium - I'm sure it wasn't out yesterday!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Tags
purple
,
delphinium
