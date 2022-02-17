Previous
Magnita by anniesue
21 / 365

Magnita

she's got magnetic feet so this isn't the best place for her - still, days to come ...
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Annie-Sue

Cute! Glad she didn't decide to take a swim.
February 17th, 2022  
@linnypinny I'm always worried!!
February 17th, 2022  
