Previous
Tower of Strength by antmcg69
97 / 365

Tower of Strength

Blackpool Tower, taken from the South Pier. Celebrates it's 130th year this year.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie
Wow! Fabulous picture.
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
This one takes me back. When we were kids Mum used to drive us to Blackpool and whoever saw Blackpool Tower first got sixpence. ha ha

Sadly, I can't have sixpence today because it looks as though two people have spotted this picture before me.
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise