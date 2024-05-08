Sign up
105 / 365
Turton and Entwistle Reservoir
In the West Penine Moors between Bolton and Darwen
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
5th May 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene.
May 8th, 2024
