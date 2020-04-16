Previous
mrt station 2 by arnica17
mrt station 2

17 april 2020

the AC is very cold, but still enjoyable
I'm still amazed at how fast it's between station: max only 2 minutes, with very smooth movement.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
