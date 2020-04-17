Previous
New deco by arnica17
Photo 514

New deco

Finally my room has some decoration. These are at cupboard's sliding door. I don't dare to put on the wall as it might danger the wall.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
