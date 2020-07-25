Previous
Next
keychain by arnica17
Photo 622

keychain

the flower is from my Thai penpal
the Chinese painting is from my teacher
the blue one is just from landlady
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise