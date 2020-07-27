Previous
pizza by arnica17
Photo 624

pizza

23 July 2020

$1 only! the smell's good, but the bread is a bit difficult to chew. it's simple and nice. for me who can't afford big ones XD
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
Jenn
Yummy
July 28th, 2020  
