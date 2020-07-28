Previous
Next
life is a maze by arnica17
Photo 625

life is a maze

23 July 2020

after weeks of hopelessness, this drawing made me feel better
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise