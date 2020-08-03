Previous
Next
sardines and cabbage by arnica17
Photo 631

sardines and cabbage

26 July 2020

not usual chinese cabbage! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_cabbage
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise