Previous
Next
dragon fruit and yogurt by arnica17
Photo 632

dragon fruit and yogurt

29 July 2020

1 dragon fruit + 250 ml yogurt = 600 ml juice
yum!
I crush the fruit by hand, no blender.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise