mall by arnica17
Photo 633

mall

3 August

the upper picture may seem like one separated photo. but actually it is different.
maybe if there are people on the right photo, it seems better.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336...
173% complete

Arnica
get pushed: How about a 'don't move and take several different compositions' challenge.
Sit somewhere and don't move for 30 minutes, a park or balcony. Try to capture as many different compositions as you can from this one locked down location, social distancing of course. Present them as you like.
August 4th, 2020  
Arnica
@sandradavies
August 4th, 2020  
