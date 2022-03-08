Previous
Sadness by artsygang
160 / 365

Sadness

As requested.....the collage individually so you can see it on your phone!

Based on a photograph I saw on a website speaking about depression when I went looking for ideas to help myself on a particularly down day.

8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

