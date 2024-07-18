New project

July 15th a new idea popped into my head. An old city a la Venice with a canal at dusk. So I started with a little sketch (about 10x15cm) the next day I used tracing paper as big as my canvas 40x50cm and drew something similar to the sketch. Afterwards I traced the whole drawing onto my canvas. Yesterday I started with very watered down acrylics to get a feeling about the mood of the painting….the sun setting in the harbor behind the city’s wall. Today the first very thin layer with oils followed. It is still very far from the image in my head and the whole thing looks very sketchy but I hope you all like the idea of following the process.