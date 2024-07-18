Previous
New project by artsygang
204 / 365

New project

July 15th a new idea popped into my head. An old city a la Venice with a canal at dusk. So I started with a little sketch (about 10x15cm) the next day I used tracing paper as big as my canvas 40x50cm and drew something similar to the sketch. Afterwards I traced the whole drawing onto my canvas. Yesterday I started with very watered down acrylics to get a feeling about the mood of the painting….the sun setting in the harbor behind the city’s wall. Today the first very thin layer with oils followed. It is still very far from the image in my head and the whole thing looks very sketchy but I hope you all like the idea of following the process.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
summerfield ace
that is splendid, Jacqueline. looking eagerly forward to seeing the final result. i will never be able to do something like this, too intricate for my simple mind and limited skills. maybe in another hundred years i will grow up to be like you. aces!
July 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Utterly fabulous. Love seeing your process
July 18th, 2024  
