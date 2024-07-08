Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Fly away
I showed you last year the study I did for this oil painting. This is the finished piece.
@jacqbb
The octopus is flying away from the storm……
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
596
photos
43
followers
10
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
199
200
201
202
203
Latest from all albums
347
348
349
350
34
351
352
203
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Paintings
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
24th June 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art-jbb
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Jacqueline that is fabulous. I love all of the detail. I will look at it again and sure that I will find something else.
July 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@jacqb
this is wonderful and surreal the waterfall especially fabulous
July 8th, 2024
