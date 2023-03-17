Sign up
200 / 365
Old town building
Sketched on location.
You can see the building here
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2023-03-17
@monikozi
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
0
🖌ArtsyGang
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
moni kozi
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
March 17th, 2023
katy
@monikozi
excellent reprduction of it and what a fascinating piece of architecture to start with! impressive details on the windows especially
March 17th, 2023
